You Need to See This Old Photo of Lucy Hale from 2006

Long before Lucy Hale was Lucy Hale, star of Pretty Little Liars and queen of insanely-cool hair changes (she’s literally cut and colored her hair 13 times in the last few years), she was just a normal, ol’ girl, with normal ol’ hair, and normal ol’ clothes. Basically, Lucy Hale in 2006 was all of us in 2006. And lest you think we’re kidding, we found a photo of Hale from a decade ago, and we are highly entertained.



In the photo, the 17-year-old Hale looks like any of the young, ridiculously youthful girls that were in your high-school class. She’s at the premiere of Surf School (a movie we’ve never heard of, but has a 2/10 rating on IMDB), wearing the iconic wide-band, tube-top shirt that simultaneously squeezed your chest into a double-boob while sagging around your stomach. Ah, fashion.



Still, Hale looks awesome—like, way better than we did in high school—with bronzed skin, non-frizzy hair, and virtually no breakouts. It’s actually kind of unfair. Of course, by this point, Hale had already appeared in Drake & Josh and The O.C., so she wasn’t a *complete* newb at press junkets. Either way, though, we’re incredibly happy this baby-faced photo of Hale exists, and we’re glad that none of our hidden Myspace pictures from 2006 are online for all to see.

Also, fun fact: Did you know that Lucy Hale has changed her hair 13 times since 2012? Yup. To see all of her cut and color swaps, click through the photos, below!

