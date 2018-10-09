Lucy Hale Dyed Her Hair Bronde in Her 4th Hair Change This Year

There are hair chameleons, and then there’s Lucy Hale. In the past year, the 29-year-old actor has gone from red to golden blonde to chocolate brown, and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon. For her fourth hair swap in 2018, Hale dyed her hair bronde (brown-blonde for the unaware), but don’t get too attached. She’s planning on changing it again soon.

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her new hair color on Friday with a selfie on her Instagram story. The picture featured Hale in a salon chair as her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess made some finishing touches for her now-bronde hair, which was styled in effortless waves, showing off the lighter brown color near her roots and almost-blonde tips. “Phase 1 @kristiness,” Hale captioned the picture.

Ess—who’s responsible for many of Hale’s hair changes, as well as the ‘dos of stars, such as Jenna Dewan and Lauren Conrad—also took to her Instagram to show off the Life Sentence star’s hair. In an Instagram, Ess revealed that Hale’s bronde was an interim color as she transitions from a dark brunette to a full-on blonde. Ess also gave a tip to those with dark hair who want to go lighter: patience.

“Chameleon AF. The life of an actor can be really hard on the hair. Thank goodness she’s got the face of an angel and the patience of a saint. When going from dark brown to blonde, trust your colorist to do it at the right pace to keep your hair from snapping off. 🖤 next stop: 💇🏼‍♀️” Ess wrote in her caption.

How long will Hale have her bronde hair? We’re not sure. But from the looks of it, it won’t be very long. So we better soak in as much inspo as we can before she dyes it again. Can’t wait to see the blonde, Lucy.