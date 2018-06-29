Lucy Hale’s Magenta Eyeshadow is What Dreams Are Made Of

Bold makeup is having a serious moment and we aren’t complaining about it one bit. Right now, we can’t wait to recreate the magenta and glitter eyeshadow sported by Lucy Hale at recent dinner with Haute Living.

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan made all of our— including Hale’s— sophisticated, yet playful princess dreams come true with her handy work. And luckily, she gave a step-by-step product breakdown on how she created the dynamic eye look.

She worked with four different palettes to get the blown-out look: Kevyn Aucoin Myracle Hot Pink Eyeshadow, Kryolan Pure Pigments Metallic Magenta Eyeshadow, as well as pinks shades, courtesy of the Urban Decay Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette and Too Faced Chocolate Gold Palette. From there, we’re guessing she did a good amount of blending.

Deenihan kept the rest of the look simple with nude lips and light blush, while hairstylist Kristin Ess followed suit with effortless waves. We’re pretty sure Hale’s obsessed with this look as much as we are. Now, excuse us while we go make our beauty dreams a reality and try it for ourselves.