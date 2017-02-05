Uh, Lucy Hale Has Changed Her Hair 13 Times Since 2012

In case you haven’t noticed—but, who are we kidding; you most definitely have—Lucy Hale is living out all our hair fantasies. Based on our social-media feed, it feels like the Pretty Little Liar’s star debuts a completely new hairstyle or hair color practically every month. Because she actually does. Thanks to her BFF status with celeb hairstylists Kristin Ess and Scotty Cunha, who work with Lauren Conrad and the Kardashians, respectively, Hale has gone through a full spectrum of looks overnight (literally; in some cases, it was overnight), like long, honey-hued waves and a choppy pink bob.

And after staring at Hale’s recent chocolate-brown lob for approximately one hour, we fell into a Hale hole, scrolling through her Instagram to see exactly how many looks the actress has tried over the last few years. Luckily, Hale’s hair changes have been diligently documented on Instagram for our (and now your) viewing pleasure. So to give you some serious hair inspo for your next salon visit, click through 13 of our favorite Lucy Hale looks from the past four years.