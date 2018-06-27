Lucy Hale Dyed Her Hair Chocolate Brown, and It’s Giving Us Major ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Vibes

Lucy Hale is an undeniable hair chameleon. But after months as a redhead and a blonde, she’s finally returning to her chocolate brown roots—and boy, will “Pretty Little Liars” fans be happy with her new color. The 29-year-old actress, who has been sporting dirty blonde hair since March, recently dyed it dark chocolate brown, and her color is giving us major Aria Montgomery vibes.

The “Life Sentence” star debuted her new color on Tuesday with an Instagram story of her showing off her much-darker locks. In a series of pictures and videos, Hale can be seen with a head of all-brown hair. Unlike her previous hair colors, which used highlights and lowlights to create pretty ombré effects, Hale left her hair all one color: dark brown.

The actress, who has been sporting a shoulder-length lob for the past few months, also seemed to have trimmed her hair into neat and petite chin-length bob. (Though in one video she appeared to be wearing extensions for upcoming project.) Check out the striking before-and-afters below.

Before:

After:

Though Hale didn’t reveal who the hairstylist behind her new cut and color was, we can speculate that it was her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess, who was responsible for Hale’s previous drool-worthy red and blonde ‘dos and has also worked with stars such as Lauren Conrad and Lili Reinhart.

No matter what color she’s rocking, Hale looks stunning. Guess that’s the result of true hair chameleon.