Watch Lucy Hale’s Hilarious Bubble Mask Experience

True VIBs know that bubble masks are one of the most buzzed about K-beauty trends on the planet right now—and now Lucy Hale has succumbed to the hype. In an Instagram video shared on her Instagram story, the Pretty Little Liars star documents the full, completely comical experience.

Anyone who’s tried one of the mask will be familiar with the way they fizz, Pop Rocks–style, into a carbonated bubble that supposedly helps ingredients to penetrate more deeply into your skin. They also delivery a really, really weird experience, as Hale quickly discovered.

“This is happening,” she says, pointing the camera at a jar of carbonated of the carbonated clay mask she’s about to apply. After layering it her face on off-camera, Hale comes back covered in a seemingly innocuous gray mask. Then the fun starts: “OK, it’s starting to bubble up,” she says. “Oh my God, it feels so weird!”

In the next clip, the actress starts to feel the full effects of the mask: “I can’t. I legitimately feel like a bubble,” she says, bursting out laughing.

When she returns to the camera a final time, Hale’s face is literally covered in foaming gray bubbles. “If you listen really closely you can hear it bubbling,” she says, clearly amazed. “This is just too fun.” She ends her story with a still of her (seriously foamy) face, writing “OK, I’m done.” Because everyone on the Internet lives forever, you can watch a saved version of her experience here.

For the uninitiated, this product works similarly to a foaming cleanser: The bubble action is designed to pull dirt and impurities away from your pores. They’re also often activated with oxygen, with the idea that the ingredient will deliver glowing, radiant skin—which the actress seemingly already has. But while Hale’s on the K-beauty vlogging train, could we suggest a rubber mask next? You know we want to watch that.