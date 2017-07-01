StyleCaster
31 Pieces of Low-Maintenance Summer Beauty Inspiration to Copy Now

Lauren Caruso
We get it: When it’s hot AF and your AC feels like it’s barely making it to the other side of your bedroom, the last thing you want to be doing it futzing around with two eyeshadow palettes, a contour kit, and—heaven forbid—heat tools. In fact, there’s just about nothing you could do to get me to execute a complicated smokey-eye-highlight-custom-lip-color situation once the temperatures soar past 80—and once the humidity hits, forget it. You’re lucky if you can get me to show up to brunch.

MORE: The Prettiest Half-Up Half-Down Braids to Wear This Summer

But that doesn’t mean all my motivation to look presentable—cool, even—goes right out the window. I just want to get there with minimal effort. With that in mind, we found 31 beauty looks, including a glossy, no-fuss smokey eye, an easy-to-pull-off no-makeup makeup look, and a nostalgic way to wear your hair off your face, to copy every single day this month. Major low-maintenance beauty inspiration, ahead.

 

1 of 36
July Beauty Looks-white eyeshadow and blushed cheeks with bandana
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black curly hair natural look
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown hair with bronze cheek
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black hair with copper eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black hair with defined brow
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-Brown Hair Updo with Orange Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-blonde hair updo
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black wavy hair and light blue eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-blonde straight hair silver eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-bright orange lipstick
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black eyeliner and red lip
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-long blonde braid
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown wavy hair red lip
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown curly hair natural makeup look
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown hair with black headband
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-purple and blue eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-light brown hair and blue eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-long brown hair in braid
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black hair and black smokey eye
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-natural makeup look
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-yellow eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown hair updo and red lips
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-pink lips and yellow eyelashes
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown smokey eye
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-long blonde hair in ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-wavy brown hair
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-orange hair in braid pony
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-red eyeshadow natural face
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-heavy black smokey eye
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-Brown wavy hair with red highights
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-black wavy hair natural look
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-light brown hair and dark red lip
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-Purple eyeshadow lower lashline
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-brown hair updo with blushed lips
Photo: ImaxTree
July Beauty Looks-orange wet hair style
Photo: ImaxTree

