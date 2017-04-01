30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month

You’d think with longer days and (slightly) warmer mornings, you’d feel inspired to wake up half an hour early to fuss with your hair—but that’s not always how it works. Still, you don’t want to fall into the same tired beauty rut and throw your hair into a low bun every morning. Sometimes, all you need is a visual push.
With that in mind, we culled 30 low-maintenance hairstyles, including a braided, mussed up ponytail, a slicked-back look that’s perfect for third-day hair, and a fun (and equally chic) way to disguise greasy bangs, for you to copy every single day in April—zero thought required. Major hair inspo, ahead.
Slicked Back
Half-Up With Loosely Swept Bangs
Loose Fringe
Side-Parted Finger Waves
A Simple Barrette
A '70s Headband
Loose, Low-Tied Waves
A Slick Side-Part
A Messy Bun
Rumpled Low-Braid
True Bedhead
A Gilded Headband
Braided Hairline
A Tight Topknot
Pulled-Through Rope Ponytail
Deep Side-Part
A Casually Placed Headband
Loose Waves Secured With a Sparkly Barrette
Slick Roots
A Simple Half-Up Braid
Side-Twist
Slicked Back With a Barrette
A True Centerpart
A Looped Ponytail
Natural Curls
A Slick Side-Twist With Rings
Low Half-Bun
Natural Volume
