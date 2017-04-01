StyleCaster
30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month
date 2017-04-01

30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month

Photo: Imaxtree

You’d think with longer days and (slightly) warmer mornings, you’d feel inspired to wake up half an hour early to fuss with your hair—but that’s not always how it works. Still, you don’t want to fall into the same tired beauty rut and throw your hair into a low bun every morning. Sometimes, all you need is a visual push.

With that in mind, we culled 30 low-maintenance hairstyles, including a braided, mussed up ponytail, a slicked-back look that’s perfect for third-day hair, and a fun (and equally chic) way to disguise greasy bangs, for you to copy every single day in April—zero thought required. Major hair inspo, ahead.

Slicked Back
Photo: ImaxTree
Half-Up With Loosely Swept Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Loose Fringe
Photo: ImaxTree
Side-Parted Finger Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
A Simple Barrette
Photo: ImaxTree
Tendrils
Photo: ImaxTree
A '70s Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
Loose, Low-Tied Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
A Slick Side-Part
Photo: ImaxTree
A Messy Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Rumpled Low-Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
True Bedhead
Photo: ImaxTree
A Gilded Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
Braided Hairline
Photo: ImaxTree
A Tight Topknot
Photo: ImaxTree
Pulled-Through Rope Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Deep Side-Part
Photo: ImaxTree
A Casually Placed Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
Loose Waves Secured With a Sparkly Barrette
Photo: ImaxTree
Slick Roots
Photo: ImaxTree
A Simple Half-Up Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
Side-Twist
Photo: ImaxTree
Slicked Back With a Barrette
Photo: ImaxTree
A True Centerpart
Photo: ImaxTree
Cornrows
Photo: ImaxTree
A Looped Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Natural Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
A Slick Side-Twist With Rings
Photo: ImaxTree
Low Half-Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Natural Volume
Photo: ImaxTree

