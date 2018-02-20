Lorde Doesn’t Mince Words While Discussing Unsolicited Acne Advice

On Sunday night, Lorde got refreshingly real about her struggles with something we can all relate to: acne. In short: she takes issues with those who criticize, or even worse, attempt to dish advice for her skin issues. Through a short series of Instagram Stories, she began with expressing that “acne sucks,” but what sucks more is the passive shade being thrown in her direction because of it.
“You know what also sucks?,” she continued. “When you’ve had acne for years and years and years — done all the drugs, tried all the things — and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturizing,’ [or] ‘Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub. Coconut oil; the secret is coconut oil.’”
But above all, the New Zealand-born singer cringes when “people think that you’re just dirty,” and add insult to injury by asking, “do you wash your face?”
“Yes! I wash my face. I’m just genetically cursed,” she said.
After her posts, fans commented under photos offering words of thanks and sharing some of their personal skin stories. The two-time Grammy Award winner concluded her video with a few words of hope for others sharing her experience.
“For anyone whose got bad skin — actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream fool for a few days and it’ll get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there. We will. I promise.”