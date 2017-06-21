StyleCaster
Share

5 Super-Easy Braids You Can Do on Long Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 Super-Easy Braids You Can Do on Long Hair

by
2 Shares
5 Super-Easy Braids You Can Do on Long Hair
Photo: ImaxTree/STYLECASTER

If you have long hair, you know how quickly it can go from Rapunzel-level awesome to holy-shit-my-scalp-hurts annoying, especially when you try to wear a heavy, hardcore-pinned updo for more than 15 minutes. Which is why we’re so in love with simple, easy braids for long hair.

MORE: This Website Tells You If Beauty Products Will Break You Out

We’re not talking about insanely intricate, prom-level updos, but truly simple, and surprisingly gorgeous, braids that are perfect for long hair, like French-braided ponytails, half-up, half-down braids, and loosely braided chignons. So we rounded up our favorite long-hair braid tutorials, below, that are ridiculously easy to follow. Keep reading—and watching!—to find an official replacement for your boring ponytail.

long hair braids

Photo: ImaxTree

Part-Braided Bun

 

 

Dutch Side Braid

 

 

Softly Braided Chignon

 

MORE: Take Our Skin-Type Test to Find The Best Products for Yours

French-Braided Ponytail

 

 

Multi-Layered Curly Braids

 

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share