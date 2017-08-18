StyleCaster
12 Celebrities with Seriously Cool Lobs

12 Celebrities with Seriously Cool Lobs

by
12 Celebrities with Seriously Cool Lobs
We’ll get to it: Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four months, you know that the lob has been the haircut of the summer. Sure, the long bob has been around for years, but something has definitely been going around the air this year that has convinced nearly *all* of our favorite hair-experimenting celebrities to opt for the chop.

And if you’ve still been too hesitant to try the look yourself, we combed through our favorite celebrity lobs for the ultimate inspo. Including Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Richie, we rounded up the choppiest, prettiest, and coolest celebrity lobs of the moment. And since a glam, red-carpet portrait doesn’t always seem that attainable, we grabbed shots from each celebrity’s Instagram, for real, no-bull shit selfies. Click through for our favorites, and good luck trying to decide which picture you’ll print out and bring to your hairstylist.

1 of 12
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: instagram / @hungvanngo
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: instagram / @vanessahudgens
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendayaselfies
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna
Photo: instagram / @blacchyna
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: instagram / @emrata
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev
Photo: instagram / @nina

