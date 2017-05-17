30 Best Inspo Photos for Every Type of Lob

OK, unless you live under a rock (in which case, our allergy-ridden selves would like an invite ASAP), you’ve probably already noticed that 2017 is the year of long bobs—better known as the lob. Every single day, our Insta feeds are swarmed with photos of celebs like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez chopping off their hair into outrageously sleek, choppy cuts. And with summer pretty much here for 90-percent of the country, the lob has officially earned the title of the most ridiculously easy (like, styled-in-five-minutes easy) hairstyle of the season.

We can’t say we’re surprised, though, because the lob works with just about any hair texture—yes, including your messy swarm of curls or pin-straight hair—and can be tweaked to suit the roundest or most angular of face shapes. So if you’ve been contemplating a drastic haircut only to chicken out right before you schedule an appointment, we’re here to tell you that the time for a short, summery haircut is now. Or, like, maybe tomorrow, if you can’t get a same-day appointment. Because with sweltering, humid days just weeks away, your sweaty head will thank you for making the chop. So to help inspire your lob pursuit, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 30 of the prettiest lobs we’ve seen in, uh, possibly ever. From angular, glossy cuts to messy, bed-head waves, we’ve found the absolute best inspo for every type of lob. Click through to see our picks, and make sure to tell your hairdresser we say hello.