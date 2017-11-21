Lipslut’s New ‘F*ck Hollywood’ Lipstick Supports Sexual Assault Survivors

There are plenty of Hollywood happenings worth glossing over, but the ongoing assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and other big shots isn’t one of them. We’ve seen an upwards of 100 actors and actresses come forward with harrowing stories of sexual abuse and although it’s disheartening to hear, it’s also snowballed into a much-needed discussion about harassment in general.

Now, there’s way to show your support for victims and it involves something we can never get enough of: lipstick. Lipslut, a start-up cosmetics company created by college student Katie Sones, is launching “F*ck Hollywood,” an “outspoken” red lipstick that is 50 percent towards charity and 100 percent against abuse.

Lights, camera, action! F*ck Hollywood is ready for pre-order! A post shared by Lipslut (@hello.lipslut) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Like its previous products, including the not-so-subtly named “F*ck Trump” lipstick, half of the sales will go toward one of six organizations that address violence against women. They include Planned Parenthood, Futures Without Violence, National Alliance To End Sexual Assault, Rape, Abuse, And Incest National Network, National Network To End Domestic Violence, or NO MORE.

“I don’t think a few good movies every year warrants systemic ‘sexual misconduct,'” the brand said in a press release. “With the amount of focus this topic has been given, I think there is a chance for us to get involved and make a small difference in workplace sexism and abuse at large.”

We couldn’t agree more. Fight the patriarchy and pre-order “F*ck Hollywood” on the Lipslut website before orders ship in January 2018.