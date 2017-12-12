10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

It doesn’t matter how many chapsticks I hide throughout the house: my poor lips still suffer every. single. winter. season. This year is no exception. What I’ve learned is that when I start to layer up my clothing, I have to do the exact same thing with my beauty products; oils over lotions, setting powder over foundation and now, a lip scrub under my lipstick. Although you don’t have to use one everyday, exfoliating your pout at least once every couple of days means they’ll chap less. It also creates a smooth and even canvas for whatever lip product you’re going to apply after.
Now, if you’re experiencing severe flaking, that means you’re dealing with damaged skin and need a balm or medicated treatment. Otherwise, you can spoil yourself with a sugary scrub and keep it moving. In all honesty, you don’t really need a lip scrub, but it’s one of those extras that can only help you during a dry winter season. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best ones for every budget; from the single digit wonders to splurge-worthy designer sets.
Budget-Friendly: e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator
Use this lipstick to exfoliate and moisturize your lips with a hydrating mix of vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils.
$3, at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Budget-Friendly: Kiko Lip Scrub
This drugstore find is hypoallergenic for those with super sensitive skin.
$6, at Kiko Cosmetics
Budget-Friendly: Lush Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub
When you're done gawking over its beautiful purple hue, coat your pout in this vegan formula to buff away flakes. It also tastes like juicy blackcurrants--yum!
$9.95, at Lush Cosmetics
Double Digit Pick: tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant
The raw sugar granules buffs away dead skin cells while a slew of other ingredients (sunflower seed oil, shea butter, vitamin E) leave the lips soft and plump.
$16, at tarte
Double Digit Pick: Sara Happ Sparkling Peach Lip Scrub
This vegan formula, made with grapeseed and jojoba oil, is finger lickin' good and the best choice for removing stubborn wine stains.
$22, at Sara Happ
Double Digit Pick: Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Brown sugar crystals buff away flaky skin while shea butter and jojoba oil nourish the skin.
$24, at Fresh
Double Digit Pick: GlamGlow PoutMud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment
Apply to the lips and mix with water to activate the fizzing action that leaves lips hydrated and energized.
$24, at GlamGlow
Extra Luxe: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub
This exfoliating stick doubles as a tinted lip balm, since it leaves behind a light pink hue after application.
$34, at Dior
Extra Luxe: Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub
Prepare to fall in love with the intoxicating scent of this scrub (made with a blend of coconut, lemongrass, lemon balm, jojoba and vanilla) that is safe enough for use on lips and the body.
$38, at Indie Lee
Extra Luxe: Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres
This exfoliator and lip balm set's expensive price tag is due in part to the inclusion of one very unique ingredient: black algae sap concentrate.
$96.71, at Harrod's
