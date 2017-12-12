10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

It doesn’t matter how many chapsticks I hide throughout the house: my poor lips still suffer every. single. winter. season. This year is no exception. What I’ve learned is that when I start to layer up my clothing, I have to do the exact same thing with my beauty products; oils over lotions, setting powder over foundation and now, a lip scrub under my lipstick. Although you don’t have to use one everyday, exfoliating your pout at least once every couple of days means they’ll chap less. It also creates a smooth and even canvas for whatever lip product you’re going to apply after.

Now, if you’re experiencing severe flaking, that means you’re dealing with damaged skin and need a balm or medicated treatment. Otherwise, you can spoil yourself with a sugary scrub and keep it moving. In all honesty, you don’t really need a lip scrub, but it’s one of those extras that can only help you during a dry winter season. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best ones for every budget; from the single digit wonders to splurge-worthy designer sets.