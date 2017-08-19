StyleCaster
Share

The Complete (and Epic) Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins Since 2006

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Complete (and Epic) Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins Since 2006

by
The Complete (and Epic) Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins Since 2006
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

If anyone is interested in signing, we’re starting a petition to have a photograph of Lily Collins’ eyebrows on display at the Louvre. OK, but in all seriousness, Collins is just one of those people you could legitimately stare at all day—especially for the beauty-obsessed of the world, because with ridiculously on-point hair and makeup at every single red-carpet event she attends, she’s more or less our ultimate inspo.

MORE: 12 Celebrities with Seriously Cool Lobs

If we had to pinpoint why Collins’s beauty style is so perfect, we’d chalk it up to the fact that the 28-year-old takes risks that feel doable. Sure, our hearts skip a beat when Lady Gaga shows up to an event with rainbow hair, but Collins takes a different approach. From wispy bangs to super-dark, bold lips, Collins makes true statements that we’re often ready to throw on and try ourselves (were we the only ones who copied her dark-brown lipstick post-2017 Met Gala?). And to prove it to you, we went through the actress’s entire portfolio of hair and makeup looks, beginning in 2006 and ending in 2017 for her entire beauty evolution. Click through for our favorites.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
September 2006

At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Hollywood Bag Ladies Lupus Luncheon
November 2007

At the Hollywood Bag Ladies Lupus Luncheon

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Spring 2009 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
October 2008

At the Spring 2009 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2009 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund
October 2009

At the 2009 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Event

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
March 2010

At the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards
January 2011

At the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: “Abduction” Los Angele Premiere
September 2011

At the “Abduction” Los Angele Premiere

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Premiere of “Mirror Mirror”
March 2012

At the Premiere of “Mirror Mirror”

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: British Fashion Awards 2012
November 2012

At the British Fashion Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Met Gala 2013
May 2013

At the 2013 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2013 Teen Choice Awards
August 2013

At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 9th Rome Film Festival
October 2014

At the 9th Rome Film Festival

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival
June 2015

At the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2015 Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards
October 2015

At the 2015 Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
February 2016

At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Sony Pictures TV Social Soiree
June 2016

At the Sony Pictures Television Social Soiree

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2nd Annual StyleMakers Awards
November 2016

At the 2nd Annual StyleMakers Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Met Gala 2017
May 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2017 Cannes Film Festival
May 2017

At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: New York Premiere of
June 2017

At the New York Premiere of “Okja”

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Celebrities You Forgot Were Discovered on Social Media

10 Celebrities You Forgot Were Discovered on Social Media
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Hollywood Bag Ladies Lupus Luncheon
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Spring 2009 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2009 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: “Abduction” Los Angele Premiere
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Premiere of “Mirror Mirror”
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: British Fashion Awards 2012
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Met Gala 2013
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2013 Teen Choice Awards
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 9th Rome Film Festival
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2015 Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Sony Pictures TV Social Soiree
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2nd Annual StyleMakers Awards
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: Met Gala 2017
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: 2017 Cannes Film Festival
  • Lily Collins Beauty Evolution: New York Premiere of

Promoted Stories

share