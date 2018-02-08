Lili Reinhart’s Favorite Under-$10 Face Mask is Amazon’s Worst Kept Secret

When you’re starring on a hit TV show, it’s inevitable that everyone will want to know your every move. Such is the case for “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart, who has shared her entire beauty routine in bits and pieces over the last year. Her most recent reveal is courtesy of a long-ranging interview with HelloGiggles.

She and Camila Mendes are fronting JCPenney’s 2018 prom campaign and opened up about everything from the charitable aspect of their collab to the most surprising parts of their skin care routines. Whereas her TV co-star has “perfect, poreless” skin, Reinhart is vocal about her struggle with cystic acne and its impact on her regimen.

“It’s just gotten so complex. I never thought I would be using toner. I used to not know what toner was, and now I have to use toner before I put anything on my face…I have such a strict regimen now. I always wash my face before going to sleep and I do my whole routine. Put on the spot treatment and go to sleep.”

She went on to namedrop a host of pricier staples, like ZO Skin Care and Renee Rouleau, but what really peaked our interest are the bargain buys that alleviate her worst acne symptoms. They include Mario Badescu Rose Water Spray Mist, Neutrogena oil blotters and what we consider Amazon’s worst-kept (but amazing) secret: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay.

If this is your first time seeing the staple product, prepare to fall in love because there’s a reason it has over 13,000 positive reviews. It’s been around for as long as we can remember and the formula–100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay– is as straight forward as it gets.

There are a lot of skin-friendly clays out there, but what makes bentonite so powerful is its ability to act as a magnet for toxins when mixed with water. So if you are acne-prone or super oily, it’s a quick and easy way to not only detoxify the infected area, but leave it hydrated, too. And for just $8.80, you’d be crazy not to try it.