Leighton Meester Shared a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

Stepping outside her New York City penthouse without an ounce of makeup on would’ve been Blair Waldorf’s nightmare, but for the actress who played her, Leighton Meester, going makeup-free is no biggie. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old “Gossip Girl” star shared a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram that we’re still fawning over.

The picture featured Meester sitting in a brick-lined alley with slightly oily hair, a natural sheen of sweat, and a face bare of any makeup. Aside from dark-colored nail polish on her hand, Meester went completely makeup-free, showing off her naturally sparse brows and oil-damp skin. “☝🏼,” she simply captioned her Instagram.

☝🏼 A post shared by Leighton Meester (@itsmeleighton) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:35am PST

Meester is far from the first celebrity to go makeup-free on Instagram, but it’s always refreshing to see a celebrity who has dozens of high-end beauty products step out without an inch of glam.