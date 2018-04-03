Leighton Meester Says Her Platinum Blonde Hair Isn’t Meant to Look ‘Natural’

We couldn’t fathom Blair Waldorf wanting her hair to look like Serena van der Woodsen, but “Gossip Girl” alum Leighton Meester just ditched her signature brown hair for an icy, platinum lob.

Characters aside (it’s been six years since the final episode), Meester posted a photo of her new ‘do to Instagram today with the caption “Having a blonde moment Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon #MyNexxusPHIX #NexxusPartner.”

The 31-year-old has never strayed further than dirty blonde, so this 180 degree change came as a complete shock. Although it takes some getting used to, Meester channels a fierce Gwen Stefani with the color while the cut takes her to a new level of sophistication.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, the actress talked about why she felt a need for the change: “You know, all along I’ve wanted something just totally and drastically different. My length was super long, my color was completely grown out, and I was just craving exactly the opposite of what I’ve had. I have experimented with different shades of blonde over the years, and I was blonde as a kid, and I just thought to myself, I want to do this! Plus, this isn’t an attempt to look natural. This is a completely different look. I always just thought I would go platinum at some point, but I had this, Oh, I’ll try it someday approach. But I guess today is that someday.”

Not only has the hair been a drastic change, but her style and makeup has changed since the switch, too. She said she stays away from pinks and fuschias which give her too much of a “Barbie” vibe when applied to her lips. And as for her style, she’s stuck to more muted colors like greys and blacks.

We’re for this whole-body dramatic change, and who said platinum blonde was only a winter color?