This $4 Drugstore Veggie Mask Just Got Co-Signed by Lea Michele

It’s always a good day when one of our favorite A-listers acknowledges the game-changing benefits of good old drugstore beauty. The latest is Lea Michele, who’s no stranger to sharing her faves on the ‘Gram and beyond. Besides her convenient beauty highlights thread, the TV star never shies away from delving into the products that keep her glowy and fab on the red carpet and on-the-go.

And though she’s got a pretty long list of unofficial reviews under her stylish belt, the ones that stay in the single-digit range always catch our eye. As first spotted by Byrdie, her current obsession is the Pacifica Super Green Detox Kale & Charcoal Detox Facial Mask, a $4 veggie mask you can find in your local CVS or Target.

“Loving this @pacificabeauty green detox mask!,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Pacifica Beauty’s skin care range is among our favorites, due in part to its committment to vegan formulas. This one in particular is chock-full-of the goodness our skin appreciates when it needs a deeper cleanse and ample hydration.

Charcoal is known for its antibacterial properties, while kale is rich in the antioxidants that can soothe and eliminate inflammation. All things considered, it makes perfect sense that she would co-sign this budget-friendly find. Speaking of budget-friendly, if you’re looking for more masks in the same price range, get started with our faves under $20.

And thanks for the recommendation, Lea.