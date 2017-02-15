We’re Calling It: Lea Michele Just Got the Best Highlights of 2017

Alright, so we know that every other beauty report that comes from us is about someone chopping off their hair and dyeing it blonde (lookin’ at you, Katy Perry and Amandla Stenberg), but it’s because that’s what the entire Hollywood bubble is doing right now. And though blonde bobs are total hair-inspo moments, they’re not fully attainable for most human beings. So when we saw Lea Michele’s newest hair change, which included subtle, golden, just-spent-a-month-in-Ibiza highlights that we could actually pull off, we promptly took a billion screenshots.

Last night, Michele posted a photo to Instagram of herself against a white wall with the shiniest, shimmeriest waves infused with caramel highlights on just the bottom half of her hair. The caption on the photo: “@nikkilee901 always making me look and feel so pretty.” She was, of course, calling out one-half of the now-famous Nine Zero One salon owners in Los Angeles, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, both of whom have been responsible for some of the biggest celebrity hair changes in the last few years, including pretty much anything Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough have done.

On Lee’s Instagram post of Michele, she hashtagged the photo #FiftyShadesofLea, giving us pretty much the only info we have on the types of highlights or the range of shades she used to take the actress’s newly chopped-off hair from deep, deep brown to a billion (fifty?) shades of brown, caramel, copper, and auburn. And we’re in love with it. We know the groundhog said there would be six more weeks of winter, but Lea Michele’s summery highlights just proved otherwise.