Laverne Cox Is Launching a Nail Polish Collection With ORLY Nails

Laverne Cox shared some major news with reporters last night on the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet. You might have noticed her gorgeous manicure that perfectly matched her metallic dress. Well, it turns out that the manicure is actually the happy result of a new collaboration between Cox and ORLY Nails.

The Orange is the New Black star has always been a fan of a slightly more daring manicure: In an interview with Refinery29, Cox said that a manicure in a bold color with a tapered point makes her feel powerful. And now, by partnering up with Orly nails, she wants to share that feeling with her fans.

I love my @orlynails manicure for #emmys2017. The colors are from my new collaboration with #orlynails . The colors are Shine and Androgynie. Link to get yours in my bio. 10% of proceeds go to #hurricanerelief #transisbeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Cox has named the collection “Celebrate Yourself” because she wants everyone to feel like they’re being treated to a professional manicure when they reach for one of her polishes. “It’s about giving everyone the opportunity to feel glamorous in their day-to-day lives,” she said.

The complete set of six gorgeous, glittery, and metallic polishes will most certainly be an upgrade to your average paint job. For her big debut, Cox rocked a combination of the shades Androgyny and Shine. And though the price point might seem a little steep at $49 per bottle, part of the proceeds go to Hurricane Irma relief.

“I think when much is given, much is required. That’s all,” Cox told Giuliana Rancic of E! Live From the Red Carpet while making her entrance last night. “Everyone can do it. Everyone can give a little bit.”