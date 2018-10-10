24 Latinx Beauty Influencers You Should Know by Now

The Latinx online influencer community is growing rapidly, and beauty bloggers and vloggers are gaining traction, especially on social media. What may have started with Bethany Mota on YouTube in the late 2000s has grown into a strong collective of business-savvy beauty bosses with millions of followers and subscribers. And big makeup brands are honing in on online beauty stars by partnering with several for collaborations and even new collections.

Most of these 24 makeup mavens are bilingual, reaching audiences far beyond the English-speaking world, and they are extremely talented. From Camila Coelho and Dulce Candy to Gabriel Zamora, these bloggers know how to create a perfect smokey eye with smooth winged liner that could make anyone envious. Coming from the United States, Latin America and South America, Latinx beauty experts are taking over the world one palette at a time.