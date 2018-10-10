StyleCaster
24 Latinx Beauty Influencers You Should Know by Now

24 Latinx Beauty Influencers You Should Know by Now

24 Latinx Beauty Influencers You Should Know by Now
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images. Jesse Grant/WireImage. Anna Webber/Getty Images for BeautyCon NYC.

The Latinx online influencer community is growing rapidly, and beauty bloggers and vloggers are gaining traction, especially on social media. What may have started with Bethany Mota on YouTube in the late 2000s has grown into a strong collective of business-savvy beauty bosses with millions of followers and subscribers. And big makeup brands are honing in on online beauty stars by partnering with several for collaborations and even new collections.

MORE: How ‘Grown-ish’ Star Francia Raisa Broke Free of Latina Typecasting

Most of these 24 makeup mavens are bilingual, reaching audiences far beyond the English-speaking world, and they are extremely talented. From Camila Coelho and Dulce Candy to Gabriel Zamora, these bloggers know how to create a perfect smokey eye with smooth winged liner that could make anyone envious. Coming from the United States, Latin America and South America, Latinx beauty experts are taking over the world one palette at a time.

1 of 24
Camila Coelho

Besides being one of the most popular fashion, beauty and lifestyle vloggers today, Coelho just landed Lancôme's first-ever influencer collaboration. Her Instagram reaches a whopping 7.4M+ followers.

Photo: Instagram/@camilacoelho
Dulce Candy

Dulce Candy Tejeda Ruiz's Instagram bio reads, "I wear many hats. Proud Wife, Mom, Immigrant, Iraq War Veteran, Author, Designer. 🇲🇽🇺🇸," so you already have to be in awe of her. The Mexican-American beauty vlogger has more than 2.2M subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she reviews new products, posts lifestyle how-tos, does beauty challenges and gets real about issues affecting her community.

Photo: Instagram/@dulcecandy
View this post on Instagram

Immoral 🧠💋🦇 #meltcosmetics #meltimmoral

View this post on Instagram

Lora Arellano

Arellano is an L.A.-based Mexican-American makeup artist who started her own line called Melt Cosmetics. She constantly posts looks using her own makeup to her 1M+ followers on Instagram. Her client list includes Rihanna, Bebe Rexha, Serena Williams and more heavy hitters.

Photo: Instagram/@lora_arellano
Gabriel Zamora

The Houston-raised, L.A.-based Mexican-American beauty vlogger boasts 800K+ subscribers. He covers tutorials, skin-care routines and even did a video on applying makeup while playing with puppies! (How can you not love?)

Photo: Instagram/@gabrielzamora
Irishcel Beilin

This beautiful Panamanian-born, California-based beauty vlogger posted a recent video in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month with Bobbi Brown to her 1M+ YouTube subscribers. Aside from partnered videos, she covers fitness, seasonal makeup, tutorials and more.

Photo: Instagram/@irisbeilin
Nena

The Mexican beauty vlogger posts her YouTube videos mostly in Spanish, and her Instagram is a mix of Spanish and English. Her hilarious makeup tutorials reach more than 1.6M subscribers.

Photo: Instagram/@nena
Daisy Marquez

The L.A.-based 21-year-old beauty vlogger makes haul videos, makeup challenge videos and Q&As and last year made an inspiring video on her undocumented status in the United States. At such a young age, Marquez has had quite an impact on her 1M+ YouTube subscribers and 1M+ Instagram followers.

Photo: Instagram/@daisymarquez_
Christen Dominique

This Latina vlogger has more than 4M YouTube subscribers, who watch her videos on makeup and hair tutorials, product reviews, makeup transformations and more! She's also the founder of Dominique Cosmetics, which is proudly cruelty-free.

Photo: Instagram/@christendominique
Desi Perkins

Perkins has truly made a name for herself in the beauty industry. She's done Kim Kardashian's makeup, has a #DesixKaty collection for Dose of Colors, and has 3.7M+ followers on Instagram. Fans watch her YouTube channel to catch makeup tutorials, day in the life vlogs, celebrity-inspired looks and more.

Photo: Instagram/@desiperkins
Denise Sanchez

The Dominican Afro-Latina beauty blogger and makeup artist has the cutest tattoo of eyelashes on her finger. (Talk about permanent beauty!) On her Instagram, she posts gorgeous, high-quality photos and videos of her hairstyles, makeup tutorials and travels.

Photo: Instagram/@makeupbydenise
Leslie Alvarado

Alvarado is a beauty and fashion vlogger, who also does digital marketing. The bilingual Latina posts product reviews, lookbooks and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel, which has more than 145K+ subscribers.

Photo: Instagram/@itslesliealvarado
View this post on Instagram

#Awakegiftedme @awakeskin #bottledbeautysleep #awakebeauty #OctolyFamily https://www.octoly.com/c/hbi2l/r/haz9d _ I’m a huge lip balm freak! And this one from @awakeskin is so bomb! I love to use it on it’s own or as a base color + hydration under a gloss or liquid lipstick! They have other shades and they smell so yummy too! Today I used it super lightly to give me some color but not too much because it’s pigmented! _ Lips: @ctilburymakeup Lip Cheat - Foxy Brown + @awakeskin Vitamin Lip Balm-Rozu + @benefitcosmetics Punch Pop- Sugar Cookie _ @toofaced Hangover Primer + Hangover 3 in 1 Setting Spray _ @narsissist Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation - Stromboli _ @bareminerals BarePro Concealer - 07 _ @lauramercier Translucent Powder _ @karity Blush Bomb Coral Kaboom - Gorgeous + Perf _ @milkmakeup Kush Mascara _ @tatti_lashes TL4 _ @benefitcosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder - 3 _ @makeupgeekcosmetics single shadows ( Creme Brûlée | Cocoa Bear | Houdini | Plot Twist | Whimsical ) + @modelsownofficial Liquid Metal - Peacock _ @elfcosmetics Expert Liquid Liner _ DO YOU PREFER A GLOSS OR MATTE LIPSTICK?! _ _ #elfcosmetics #awakeskin #toofaced #narssisist #benefitcosmetics #benefitbrows #benefitclubpink #milkmakeup #makeupgeek #karity #lauramercier #bareminerals #punchpop

View this post on Instagram

Yuri Antillon

Known as Yuri G Makeup online, the beauty content creator recently collaborated with e.l.f Cosmetics and other influencers on a collection. Currently sporting green hair, Antillon posts detailed shots of her finished makeup looks on Instagram to 32K+ followers.

Photo: Instagram/@yurigmakeup
Pam Hetlinger

The Panama-born, L.A.-based fashion and beauty blogger of thegirlfrompanama.com posts aesthetically pleasing and well-flowing photos on her Instagram of beauty products, her travels and her outfits to her 192K+ followers. (Jessica Alba is a follower!)

Photo: Instagram/@pamhetlinger
Julie Sariñana

Known by her handle @sincerelyjules, Sariñana is a successful fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger. Her 4.9M+ Instagram followers watch her go to Fashion Weeks, travel around the globe, put together stylish outfits and more.

Photo: Instagram/@sincerelyjules
View this post on Instagram

I mean...raise your hand if you don't have time to go to the nail salon every week🙋‍♀️!! As a sleep deprived new mommy, a gel-like mani that I can do at home during naptime makes me feel brand new 💓 Here I'm wearing @Sally_Hansen 's Miracle Gel in "Orchid-Ing Aside"💅🏼💅🏼With just two coats of the color & one coat of the Top Coat, it's more chip-resistant than traditional nail polish without the need of UV light #Ad #MiracleGel #Sallystyle #LifeProofPolish _______________________________________ Ajá...¡que levante la mano la que no tiene tiempo de ir todas las semanas a la peluquería a hacerse la manicure 💅🏼! Como mama novata, cualquier segundo extra que tengo es para dormir 💤 ¡pero de verdad que una mani nos hace sentir como nuevas! He estado usando el Miracle Gel de #SallyHansen - aquí en el tono “Orchid-ing Aside”- porque parecen de gel sin usar luz UV y duran más que una pintura de uñas regular!

View this post on Instagram

Daniela Ramirez

The Venezuelan lifestyle blogger of nanysklozet.com also covers beauty. Ramirez often does beauty partnerships and posts stunning photos on her Instagram to her 192K+ followers. If you're interested in baby products, she's also just recently become a mom and is open about her favorites on social media.

Photo: Instagram/@nany
Pamela Allier

This Mexican fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger does the Fashion Week circuit and documents it with colorful photos of her looks. She also partners with beauty brands like Clinique on her Instagram, which reaches her 732K+ followers. (Paris Hilton is one of them!)

Photo: Instagram/@pamallier
Doralys Britto

Britto is a Dominican bilingual beauty and lifestyle vlogger. She has 1.1M+ subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts videos mostly in Spanish. Her videos include her talking about the differences in Spanish depending on the country where it's spoken, workouts, tableside manners, beauty transformations and more!

Photo: Instagram/@doralysbritto
Monica Veloz

Veloz, a.k.a. MonicaStyleMuse, is an Afro-Latina beauty vlogger. She posts videos on product reviews, tutorials, favorite products, and also funny subjects like a spicy noodle challenge. Her YouTube channel currently has 318K+ subscribers.

Photo: Instagram/@monicastylemuse
Alba Ramos

Her YouTube channel, SunKissAlba, covers healthy snacks, organic baby products, natural makeup routines and more. She has more than 1M subscribers and 375K+ followers on Instagram. Ramos promotes the importance of organic beauty and nontoxic products.

Photo: Instagram/@sunkissalba
Bethany Mota

One of the first shopping haul vloggers, Mota is known worldwide and has appeared on Dancing with the Stars. She still posts semi-regularly on her YouTube channel, which has 10.4M+ subscribers. Her videos cover shopping hauls, makeup looks, hairstyles and lifestyle topics.

Photo: Instagram/@bethanynoelm
Mariale Marrero

The bilingual Venezuelan beauty vlogger currently lives in Los Angeles and posts videos to her 1.8M+ subscribers on YouTube. Her Instagram, which has 5M+ followers, features photos of her partnering with beauty brands, videos of short makeup tutorials, shots of her traveling and more!

Photo: Instagram/@mariale
Tuti Vargas

Colombian lifestyle blogger Vargas covers makeup, hair, skin care and fashion on her Instagram with 595K+ followers. She also makes YouTube videos and recently covered her breakup. All of her content is in Spanish.

Photo: Instagram/@tutivargasm
Kat Von D

Katherine von Drachenberg, a.k.a. Kat Von D, is a famous tattoo artist who appeared on the show LA Ink, and she's Mexican born! She started her namesake makeup line, and it's now known for producing great-quality cruelty-free and highly pigmented products.

Photo: Instagram/@thekatvond
View this post on Instagram

Thanks to everyone replying to my questions on stories! 🙏🏼 Many of you asked about my #LFW makeup so I took a selfie (for once 😳) here are the details! 🎨 FACE 🎨 @charlottetilbury magic away concealer @charlottetilbury foundation brush @narsissist Barcelona foundation @narsissist Wanted I cheek palette @narsissist St. Barths highlighter @benefitcosmeticsuk Hoola bronzer @glamglowuk makeup setter EYES 👁 @ctilburymakeup the vintage vamp palette @louboutinbeaute kohl mascara @armanibeauty purple eye pencil no. 5 @benefitcosmeticsuk brow contour pron medium light @benefitcosmeticsuk 24hr brow setter LIPS 👄 @ctilburymakeup lip pencil savage rose @ctilburymakeup red carpet lipstick @ctilburymakeup candy darling gloss HAIR 🧜🏼‍♀️ @kerastase_official fusio dose treatment @danielgalvinldn at @theofficialselfridges blow dry @kela_official clip ons Linked my outfit & most of these products to @liketoknow.it so you can easily shop them #liketkit http://liketk.it/2xm1l #WhitsBeautyGuide #WhitneysWonderlandinLFW

View this post on Instagram

Whitney Valverde

This Latina beauty, fashion and lifestyle vlogger does the Fashion Month circuit and recently met fellow influencer Julie Sariñana in Paris! She also posts beautiful travel, style and fun pictures to her 377K+ Instagram followers.

Photo: Instagram/@Whitneys_wonderland

