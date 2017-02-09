StyleCaster
Share

This Video of Lana Del Rey Doing Her Makeup Routine is Mesmerizing

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Video of Lana Del Rey Doing Her Makeup Routine is Mesmerizing

by
This Video of Lana Del Rey Doing Her Makeup Routine is Mesmerizing
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Watch this mesmerizing video of Lana Del Rey doing her eyebrows—and then hacking her eyebrow pencil. [Elle]

In See Now Buy Now history, the Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger collection sold out before it even hit the runway. [Yahoo Style]

Linda Wells, the founding editor of Allure (and, for full transparency, my former boss) has landed a role at Revlon. [NY Times]

So Anthony Anderson’s mom taught him how to perform oral sex. So there’s that. [E Online]

Justin Timberlake finally talks about the real reasons he left N*Sync. [Us Weekly]

Meet the acne-pill you probably haven’t heard of yet. [Fashionista]

Here’s something we could all use: how to save money when you have no sense control. [The Cut]

Allure answered some of Reddit’s most-asked beauty questions. [Allure]

Can the “self-purchasing woman” save Tiffany’s? [Racked]

MORE: Ciara Rocking No Makeup and a Baby Bump is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share