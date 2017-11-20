Lady Gaga Dyed Her Hair the Most Gorgeous, Copper-Blonde Color

Lady Gaga may not have been able to make it to Sunday night’s American Music Awards, but that didn’t stop her from pulling out all the stops. Along with recreating the AMA’s red carpet solely for her Instagram (we aspire to be this level of extra), the 31-year-old singer also debuted a fresh and unusual hair color: copper blonde.
Gaga showed off her new ‘do on her self-made red carpet, where she posed in front of an identical AMA backdrop, while flaunting her curves in a body-hugging black dress. The “Bad Romance” hitmaker wore her freshly dyed copper-blonde hair (a stark contrast from her usual platinum-blonde locks) in dramatic spiral curls, which perfectly framed her face as they cascaded down her shoulders.
MORE: Lady Gaga Has Reportedly Been Engaged for Months, and We Just Found Out
Frederic Aspiras, the hairstylist behind Gaga’s hair, explained on Instagram that he permed the singer’s locks to acquire her accentuated curls. To protect her vibrant color, Aspiras recommends hair oils that lock in the shade. Additionally, to match Gaga’s copper hair, the singer’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, didn’t skimp on the metallic colors, including copper lipstick and rosy pink eyeshadow.
Behind the scenes @ladygaga and @amas #joanneworldtour. Getting ready to hit the stage soon!!!! So excited for the performance!!! Hair by @fredericaspiras #fredericaspirashair. Keep your spiral perm (that's right perm) and color fresh with lots of hydration and protection. Use gel cream oils to tame the frizz and oils to protect the color. A diffuser helps to get those curls bouncy and soft. And finish off using a wand iron to define curls around the face. Makeup by the lovely @sarahtannomakeup Styling @sandraamador.xx @tomeerebout @azzedinealaiaofficial #hair #hairstyles #haircolor #copperblonde #perm #ladygaga #haus #hairtrend #amas #joanneworldtour
MORE: Lady Gaga Is Marilyn Monroe’s Doppelgänger in These Photos
And though Gaga didn’t physically make it to the American Music Awards (she’s on an international tour—NBD), the singer’s slay-worthy performance of “The Cure” (which was broadcast live from her concert in Washington D.C.) still managed to steal the show. Your fave could never.