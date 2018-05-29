Lady Gaga Made the NYC Streets Her Runway in a Braided Bow Hairstyle

If there’s one person who doesn’t need a catwalk or grand procession to turn heads, it’s Lady Gaga. It’s been 10 years since the award-winning triple threat entered public consciousness with her catchy jams and equally attention-grabbing fashion. In that time, we’ve seen her rock everything from an *actual* meat dress to 24-inch platforms, but now, she’s snatching wigs and taking names with her beauty choices.

We’re not sure what’s inspired this recent foray into throwback mod looks, but we’re all the way here for it. Last week, the 32-year-old took to the New York City streets in a slew of vintage hairdos, including this bouffant updo:

voluminous half-up, half-down style:

and elegant updo, complete with a black headband that definitely gave us Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” vibes.

But our favorite–and her most recent–slay is something a little more updated. On May 27, cameras spotted Gaga in Greenwich Village, rocking head-to-toe leopard print and a long, luscious ponytail held by a handful of braided bows.

All of these looks can be credited to hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who has been chronicling each one on his Instagram account.

We can’t wait to see what they do next!