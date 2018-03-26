Kylie Jenner Cut Her Hair into the Cutest, Shoulder-Length Lob

New mom, new hair. Kylie Jenner is celebrating her second month as a mom with a brand-new haircut, and she looks incredible. The 20-year-old reality star—who gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February—showed off a freshly cut, shoulder-length lob on Sunday, and it’s making us want to chop off all of our hair immediately.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star debuted her new ‘do in a Snapchat (looks like Ky and the app are on good terms now) promoting a new Kylie Cosmetics lip kit. The picture featured Kylie with a puppy-face emoji flaunting her just-cut lob, which she wore tousled and tucked behind one ear. Unlike the flowing, mermaid-length hair Kylie normally sports, the E! personality’s new lob falls neatly at her shoulders.
my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together. tag us in photos, and head over to www.whatsawaist.com NOW! Use code (Kylie) for an exclusive discount & I can keep up with your progress ‼️ #waistgangsociety #waistgang #fitness #whatwaist #whatsawaist.com
But before you fall in love with Kylie’s haircut, it should be noted that it’s unclear when she cut her hair. As many “KUWTK” super-fans know, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner loves her extensions, so she could’ve been fooling us for weeks with waist-length-hair selfies.
Still, that doesn’t deny the fact that Kylie’s fresh lob suits her new-mom glow, and she looks better than ever. And now that she’s good with Snapchat again, we’re slowly but surely getting back to the old Kylie.