Kylie Jenner Cut Her Hair into the Cutest, Shoulder-Length Lob

New mom, new hair. Kylie Jenner is celebrating her second month as a mom with a brand-new haircut, and she looks incredible. The 20-year-old reality star—who gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February—showed off a freshly cut, shoulder-length lob on Sunday, and it’s making us want to chop off all of our hair immediately.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star debuted her new ‘do in a Snapchat (looks like Ky and the app are on good terms now) promoting a new Kylie Cosmetics lip kit. The picture featured Kylie with a puppy-face emoji flaunting her just-cut lob, which she wore tousled and tucked behind one ear. Unlike the flowing, mermaid-length hair Kylie normally sports, the E! personality’s new lob falls neatly at her shoulders.

But before you fall in love with Kylie’s haircut, it should be noted that it’s unclear when she cut her hair. As many “KUWTK” super-fans know, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner loves her extensions, so she could’ve been fooling us for weeks with waist-length-hair selfies.

Still, that doesn’t deny the fact that Kylie’s fresh lob suits her new-mom glow, and she looks better than ever. And now that she’s good with Snapchat again, we’re slowly but surely getting back to the old Kylie.