Kylie Jenner Just Dyed Her Hair Neon Purple (and Yellow!)

What were you doing this weekend? Maybe binging the entire season of “Big Little Lies” (oh my god, it was so good; somebody come talk to us about it), or hibernating under your duvet for 40-hours straight, or maybe you were even brunching with friends, while talking about “Big Little Lies” (SERIOUSLY, THOUGH. OMG). But what you probably weren’t doing was dyeing your hair neon purple, or wearing highlighter yellow wigs while prancing around Coachella, a la Kylie Jenner.

Or, hey, maybe you were. Which means you (and Jenner) live a way more exciting life than we do. Because this weekend, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star first freaked the internet out on Friday night by dominating social media with neon-green highlighter hair, compliments of a super-short wig that somehow looked so damn realistic.

Then, only a day later on Saturday, Jenner posted a boob-clutching photo to her Instagram with bright, neon-purple hair. The only caption on the photo: a bunch of mad devil emojis. Promptly, her fan based lost its mind, proposing marriage, littering the photo with fire emojis and kissy faces, etc. And though we’re 90-percent sure it’s a wig, we’re also 90-percent sure the hue is totally real, because it honestly looks so, so realistic (also, yes, we’re fully aware our percentage math doesn’t add up).

Still, we know that Coachella is far from over, which means we can probably expect at least five new hair changes from Jenner over the next week. So keep checking back for updates and for our super-scientific analysis of whether or not Jenner’s new hair is a wig. We’re 180-percent sure we’ll know.