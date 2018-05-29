10 Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner

As the founder and C.E.O. of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner is no rookie when it comes to makeup. The 20-year-old reality star, who is the younger sister of another beauty boss, Kim Kardashian, has built a multimillion-dollar cosmetics company from the ground up, and she doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon. And though she’s busy selling a million of lip kits a minute, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star still finds time for the little people on Instagram, where she can be found sharing her industry-coveted tips and tricks with her fans.

To learn more about Kylie’s day-to-day makeup routine, we’ve rounded up the 10 most mind-blowing hacks we’ve learned from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. From time-saving hacks to the dual-use products she uses for a full face, the E! personality is full of expert beauty lessons, and we can never learn enough. Check out her most brilliant makeup hacks ahead.