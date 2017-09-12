7 Versions of Kylie Jenner to Be for Halloween (and How)

Scroll To See More Images

The struggle to find an original Halloween costume is real—but thank God for the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner is our Halloween costume of choice this October, for obvious reasons. The youngest member of the Kardashian has been changing her hair on the daily for years now, giving us dozens of different version of herself to copy. Throw on a skin-tight dress, a bright green wig and pile on the false lashes and you’ve got yourself a costume.

Here’s how to be 7 different versions of Kylie for Halloween.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.