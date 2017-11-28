Kylie Jenner Reportedly Plans to Launch Makeup-Themed Trucks

There are plenty of ways to sell a lip kit and it seems that one of them involves a truck. Reality-star-turned-beauty-boss Kylie Jenner just filed trademarks for a Kylie Truck and Kylie Jenner Truck. We have an inkling neither will be filled with ice cream or tacos.

According to TMZ, the plan is to instead sell Jenner-themed merch, including her popular cosmetics line; though we hardly believe she’ll be in the driver’s seat anytime soon. In case you’re not a fan of tabloid fodder, the 20-year-old is reportedly pregnant with her first child and plans on keeping a low profile until she gives birth… whenever that may be.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told People. “[She] isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

This news comes less than a week after Jenner launched a set of Kylie Cosmetics pop-up stores with Topshop. Her products are notorious for selling out in seconds, which may explain why she’s diversifying how she gets them into the hands of consumers. Say what you want about those Kardashian-Jenners, but they sure know how to hold our attention.

Between this and Kim K.’s crystal-themed fragrance, they may soon take over our entire vanity (and bank account).