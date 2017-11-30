Kylie Jenner’s Next Cosmetics Product Might Be Concealers, and We’re Hyped

For years, Kylie Jenner and her self-titled beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, have ruled the lip kit game. Now, she might be concentrating her efforts on a new makeup product: concealers. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old reality star posted a suspicious Snapchat teasing creamy and oh-so-good under-eye concealers that are sure to be on your holiday wish list.

The Snapchat showed a close-up of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s eye with a swab of thick, smooth, and highly pigmented concealer underneath her lower lash line. Kylie accompanied the snap with two shifty eyes emojis and a smiley face, further fueling rumors that her next beauty launch might be concealers. Judging from the picture, the concealer also comes with a delicate wand perfect for smearing concealer on all those tired-looking crevices.

Lately, Kylie has also been sharing several fresh-faced selfies on Instagram, leading us to believe that her recent luminous complexion is either the result of her rumored pregnancy glow or the byproduct of a new natural-looking concealer. (Though, to be fair, it could be both.)

@kyliejenner wearing the Nice Palette today available at KylieCosmetics.com 🤩 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

In between possible concealers and her recent effort to put Kylie Cosmetics on wheels, Kylie Cosmetics doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.