Kylie Jenner’s Next Cosmetics Product Might Be Concealers, and We’re Hyped

For years, Kylie Jenner and her self-titled beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, have ruled the lip kit game. Now, she might be concentrating her efforts on a new makeup product: concealers. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old reality star posted a suspicious Snapchat teasing creamy and oh-so-good under-eye concealers that are sure to be on your holiday wish list.
The Snapchat showed a close-up of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s eye with a swab of thick, smooth, and highly pigmented concealer underneath her lower lash line. Kylie accompanied the snap with two shifty eyes emojis and a smiley face, further fueling rumors that her next beauty launch might be concealers. Judging from the picture, the concealer also comes with a delicate wand perfect for smearing concealer on all those tired-looking crevices.
#SneakPeek 👀👀 💜🙌🏼 NEW! By @kyliecosmetics 👀 @kyliejenner is teasing us with what looks like concealers! YAS!!!!. . #ComingSoon *we will keep u updated.
Lately, Kylie has also been sharing several fresh-faced selfies on Instagram, leading us to believe that her recent luminous complexion is either the result of her rumored pregnancy glow or the byproduct of a new natural-looking concealer. (Though, to be fair, it could be both.)
In between possible concealers and her recent effort to put Kylie Cosmetics on wheels, Kylie Cosmetics doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.