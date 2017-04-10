Kylie Jenner Says Screw It to Spring, Chops Off Hair and Dyes it Black

Spring is here for the majority of the country, which means most humans are excitedly shedding their vampy lipsticks and dark, blah hair in favor of pastel hues and bright, summery highlights. Unless, of course, you’re Kylie Jenner, who just swapped her ass-length extensions and (albeit brief) blonde-hair stint for an inky-black bob. Yup.

Jenner, who plastered her Instagram this weekend with blonde-hair pics from a “galactic rodeo” birthday party (lifestyles of the rich and the famous, right?), posted a picture of herself late last night in track pants and a sweatshirt with a wet, messy bob that barely skims her shoulders. We’re there talking a full-on bob, in a jet-black shade.

Though there was no caption on the photo, the 19-year-old posted another photo a few hours later with a closer shot of her new hair (and ridiculously perfect makeup), with an emoji of a girl with cropped black hair, and naturally, her entire fan base freaked out. In the past 11 hours alone, Jenner’s new-hair photo has earned more than two-million likes and 115,000 comments, most of which are filled with heart emojis and marriage pleas.

Of course, if we know one thing about Kylie Jenner, it’s that we don’t know anything about Kylie Jenner—at least, in terms of what she’ll do next with her looks. Maybe she’ll change her hair again in the next few days, or maybe even in the next few hours, or maybe this was all just a hoax and she’ll reveal that she was wearing a wig the entire time. Either way, though, we’re digging her look for now, and we’ll be here to report her next change as soon as it happens. So, like, later today probably? Stay tuned.