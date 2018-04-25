Kylie Jenner Shares Her Brilliant Hack for Using Eyeshadow as Eyeliner

No matter what you think of Kylie Jenner, there’s no denying that she knows how to do her makeup. One look at her Instagram and you can tell that the 20-year-old lives and breathes cosmetics—and can do a winged eye like no other. But, like everyone, even the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has her lazy days, where the last thing she wants to do is reach for multiple products to complete a full face. That’s where dual-use products and hacks come in, such as Kylie’s brilliant trick for using eyeshadow as eyeliner.

This week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story to show how she uses an eyeshadow from her recent collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian as eyeliner to create the perfect winged eye. Kylie started by taking an angled liner brush and tapping it into “Bible,” a rich brown from Kourt x Kylie’s Blue Palette, before drawing a small wing near her lash line.

Next, Kylie filled in the wing, starting from the center and coloring out. Though the hack isn’t exactly groundbreaking, it’s still a nifty trick to keep in your arsenal in case you don’t feel like fishing out that eyeliner. Plus, not all shadows work the same, so at least you know that Kylie’s can double as an eyeliner.

Judging from her recent makeup-free selfies, Kylie has been testing out an au naturel look lately. But it’s good to know that when the time comes to get glammed, she can still whip out a brag-worthy winged eye in a matter of seconds.