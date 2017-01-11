Kristin Ess Is Launching a Line of Hair Products at Target

You know Kristin Ess—or, at least, you’ve definitely seen her insanely gorgeous, intricate braids all over Instagram, Pinterest, and, oh, just every red carpet ever. The pro hairstylist, braid wizard, and creator of the most mesmerizing hair video the internet’s ever seen has worked with everyone from Lauren Conrad—who she launchedThe Beauty Department with—Lucy Hale, Halle Berry, and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and she’s got big news: Ess is launching a haircare line exclusively available at Target. (Cue the hysterics!)

The full 15-product collection includes shampoo, cleansing conditioner, hair powder, mousse, finishing spray, and of course, a beach wave spray (of course), and it’ll hit stores on January 22—though some of the products will hit Target.com as soon as January 15. The best part? Each product is priced between $10 and $14, so you won’t go bankrupt trying to replicate this look. Oh, and because all of the packaging is just as minimalist as you’d imagine from Ess, they’re all very Instagram-able.

“There is so much amazing product out there, but each brand only has a couple of hero products to me,”Ess said in a statement on Target’s corporate blog. “I’ve never found one line that has everything I need for that modern, perfectly imperfect hair that I love so much. I wanted a full line of heroes … I’m creating these based around the needs of the clients that sit in my chair, not just a study.”

Because January 15 is still a few days away, you can bide your time by clicking through some of Ess’s most Pinterest-worthy styles, below.