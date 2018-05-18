Kristen Stewart’s Bobby Pin Hairstyle Needs to Be Seen From All Angles

In a sea of princess gowns and Old Hollywood glamour, Kristen Stewart is dishing out badass beauty inspo that’s both aspirational and attainable. The actress, whose outspoken nature is clearly reflected in her fashion and beauty choices, has been spending the past week at Cannes Film Festival, where her red carpet appearances are forcing us all to do a double take. In short: she’s slaying.

Her most recent feat occurred at last night’s amfAR Gala, where she wore enough bobby pins to make up for the entire collection we’ve lost throughout our apartment. We love it whenever someone finds use for a product that is traditionally meant to be tucked or hidden away. In this case, Stewart used a set of white ones to create a grid of criss-crossed lines down the side of her head. And it’s so cool, that you have to see it from every angle. This is definitely working:

The seafoam glitter shadow and pink-red lipstick are giving us life, too. If you’re loving Stewart’s Cannes glam as much as us, here’s a quick recap of her other red carpet looks, too:

In a wavy updo at the opening ceremony for Cannes.

In a power red lip at the at the screening of “Girls Of The Sun.”

In pearl-embellished liner at the Kering Women In Motion dinner.

In slicked back hair and magenta lids at the screening of “BlacKkKlansman.”

In a smoked-out cat eye and wet hair at the screening of “Knife + Heart.”

We stan!