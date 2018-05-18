StyleCaster
Kristen Stewart’s Bobby Pin Hairstyle Needs to Be Seen From All Angles

by
Photo: Getty Images

In a sea of princess gowns and Old Hollywood glamour, Kristen Stewart is dishing out badass beauty inspo that’s both aspirational and attainable. The actress, whose outspoken nature is clearly reflected in her fashion and beauty choices, has been spending the past week at Cannes Film Festival, where her red carpet appearances are forcing us all to do a double take. In short: she’s slaying.

Her most recent feat occurred at last night’s amfAR Gala, where she wore enough bobby pins to make up for the entire collection we’ve lost throughout our apartment. We love it whenever someone finds use for a product that is traditionally meant to be tucked or hidden away. In this case, Stewart used a set of white ones to create a grid of criss-crossed lines down the side of her head. And it’s so cool, that you have to see it from every angle. This is definitely working:

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

The seafoam glitter shadow and pink-red lipstick are giving us life, too. If you’re loving Stewart’s Cannes glam as much as us, here’s a quick recap of her other red carpet looks, too:

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

In a wavy updo at the opening ceremony for Cannes.

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

In a power red lip at the at the screening of “Girls Of The Sun.”

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

In pearl-embellished liner at the  Kering Women In Motion dinner.

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

In slicked back hair and magenta lids at the screening of “BlacKkKlansman.”

Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

In a smoked-out cat eye and wet hair at the screening of “Knife + Heart.”

We stan!

