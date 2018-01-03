Kris Jenner Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors with Dramatic Makeover

Kris Jenner sent the internet into a frenzy on Tuesday when she revealed that she traded in her signature dark brown hair for a dramatic platinum blonde pixie cut. But for many fans, the 62-year-old reality star’s lightened locks weren’t the focus of the conversation. Instead, it was her rumored plastic surgery.

After posting an Instagram of her freshly dyed blonde hair (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton, a Kardashian favorite), the mom of six was bombarded with comments from fans who suspect that she recently went under the knife. People are speculating that Jenner got several potential procedures and treatments, including Botox, a nose job, cheek implants, and lip fillers. A few comments included:

“She got much more done than a new hairstyle…under the knife again??”

“Talk about turning back the clock! I don’t like it. It doesn’t even look like you 😢.”

“She tries way too hard to look young!”

Of course, Kris’s plastic surgery is purely speculative and until she confirms it herself, it’s best to believe that her extra-chiseled features are a result of intense contouring, an overlined lip, and lash extensions by her makeup artist, Ariel.

On the bright side, it looks like Kris’s platinum-blonde pixie cut is the real deal (unlike the one she debuted in November), judging from her hairstylist, who recommended Olaplex‘s hair protection products and Color Wow’s Dream Coat if you’re looking to cop Kris’s exact color. We might not be able to look like a Kardashian-Jenner, but at least we can steal their hair.