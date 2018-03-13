Kourtney Kardashian Uses 3 Products Daily to Keep Her Lips Moisturized

In the winter, or really any time of the year, dry lips can be a death sentence. Not only do they look unpleasant, but they can be painful and inhibiting. Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her website, aptly named after herself, to disclose how she keeps her lips baby soft 24/7 and how you can, too.

The mother of three maintains moisture by using three lip balms, sometimes all in one day. But, wait, is three too much to be using? In Kardashian’s case, each balm or cream does something different, so she’s not layering the same product over and over, which is a process that can lead to halting natural moisture production.

wyd A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 9, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

The 38-year-old starts her day by applying Blue Lagoon balm, a paraben-free formula from Iceland, and ends her day with Caudalie’s lip treatment, an antioxidant-rich, moisturizing lip conditioner.

When things get really rough and dehydrated, she opts for Elizabeth Arden’s 8-Hour Cream, which is an all-purpose formula for hands, cheeks, nails, brows and of course, lips. In every balm though, she looks for “all-natural options” and one that has sunscreen if she’s going to be out in the sun.

Aside from the three mentioned, Kardashian mentioned some of her other favorites, including Smith’s Rosebud Salve, Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, Ogee Lip Oil and Skyn Iceland Lip Fix.

Taking care of your lips is just as important as taking care of your skin, mainly because your lips are your skin! Don’t let dehydrated days get you down. Take a page from Kourt’s book and keep your lips looking luscious every day of the week.