This Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Non-Toxic Sunscreen

In the past, the Kardashians haven’t exactly been known for their diligent sun protection routines: After all, we can all remember Kim’s perpetually over-bronzed skin before her Kanye days. But now that the sisters have every single beauty product at their fingertips—or, for sale on their websites—it behooves us to know what the world’s most beauty-obsessed family slathers on their skin.

Recently, Kourtney—my favorite Kardashian, if you’re keeping tabs—shared her favorite sunscreens on her site, and as you may recall from just about any time she makes an appearance on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kourt is v into all-natural, organic, clean beauty (see: that time she dehydrated her placenta and ate it in pill form after her pregnancies). So it doesn’t surprise us at all that she swears by Drunk Elephant’s Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30—and we have to agree. Drunk Elephant’s non-toxic, physical protection formula goes on non-greasy, sinks right into skin, and unlike some chalkier natural sunscreens out there, it mixes seamlessly with other face products like tinted moisturizer or foundation. Solid choice, Kourt.

Still, while we’d never disagree with the Kardashian Klan for fear that Kris would damn us to hell, we’d recommend something closer to SPF 50 for days you’ll be in direct sunlight for prolonged lengths of time (we like Dermalogica Pure Light SPF 50 or Elta MD UV-Clear Broad Spectrum 46.)

Oh, and if you’re still not wearing sunscreen, let us know so we can sit you down for a nice long discuss on the dangers of turning into this.