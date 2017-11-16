Kourtney Kardashian’s DIY Hair Care Recipe Involves Four Kitchen Staples

We can always trust Kourtney Kardashian to recommend us the most effective all-natural beauty products, whether it’s chemical-free deodorants or skin care solutions grown right in your home. However, the 38-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star just took “all-natural” to the next level by introducing us to her go-to DIY hair care product made entirely of ingredients found on your kitchen counter.

On a post on her website titled, “My 5 Secrets For Shiny Hair,” the mom of three dished on her favorite smoothie recipe guaranteed to make your locks silky smooth. Kourtney, who was introduced to the recipe via her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, blends avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, and honey (specifically Manuka) into a hydration-locking concoction that she slathers on her tresses.

According to Kourtney, the ingredients all have their own purposes to protect and enhance hair. The olive oil protects from heat products like curling irons and blow dryers, avocados hydrate locks with vitamin E and antioxidants, and lemon juice helps fight off bacteria. The Manuka Honey serves a similar purpose of healing damaged hair.

Along with swearing by her DIY smoothie, Kourtney also uses some more typical all-natural hair care products for glossy locks. On her off-days from shampooing, Kourtney mixes apple cider vinegar and water (which she also drinks daily) and massages the mix into her hair for a natural clean. If her scalp is feeling a little dry, Kourtney also massages in coconut oil the night before and rinses it out in the morning, so there isn’t any excess grease.

Aside from loving Kourtney’s all-natural beauty recommendations, her DIY recipes make our grocery store runs a one-stop shop for food and beauty products. You gotta love efficiency.