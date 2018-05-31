The Daily Toning Workouts Kourtney Kardashian Does in Her Bathroom

Kourtney Kardashian takes her workouts very seriously. One look at her Instagram and you’ll see her squatting with Kendall, lifting weights with Khloé or breaking as much sweat as she needs to maintain her signature Kardashian body. And yes, that includes working out in the bathroom. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 39-year-old reality star revealed the two at-home, muscle-toning workouts she does everyday to stay in shape, including one that you can do in your bathtub.

If she wants her arms to look extra lean, Kourtney revealed that she does three sets of 25 tricep dips in—yup—her bathtub. “If I know bikini time is coming up or I have a trip or I have something that I want to be extra in shape for, I’ll do dips on my bathtub for my triceps. I’ll try to do three sets of 25 a day,” she said.

As for the other workout, to keep her Kardashian booty toned year-round, Kourtney does 100 squats before she showers. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained that she’s committed to the pre-shower workout, so she doesn’t forget to get her squats in for the day. “And then no matter what, I always do 100 squats before I get in the shower because I won’t forget it,” she said. “It’s like my time.”

Of course, this isn’t a live-and-die-by rule. Kourtney also explained that she often switches up her workouts. So stay tuned to her Instagram stories and expect her to workout by her sink or maybe her toilet (?) sometime soon. “I love to switch it up,” Kourtney said. “When you get too much into a workout routine your body gets used to it.”