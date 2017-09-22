Kourtney Kardashian’s Replacement for Shampoo Is an Actual Cooking Ingredient

The Kardashians have some of the most envy-worthy hair in Hollywood. Lucky for us, Kourtney Kardashian is spilling her secret to silky, smooth locks, and—surprise, surprise—it’s not some untouchable A-list product, but a cooking ingredient likely sitting in your kitchen pantry.

The 38-year-old reality star revealed her hair-care tip on her website. The post, titled “My Formula for Healthy Hair,” began with Kourtney explaining that she typically uses Rahua products to shampoo and condition her hair. However, as some might know, washing your hair every day isn’t always the best for it. Frequent washes can strip your hair of its natural oils and leave it dry and brittle.

As a result, Kourtney came up with a unique alternative to keep her hair shiny and clean on her off days. “Every now and then, I’ll rinse my hair with apple cider vinegar,” Kourtney wrote. “It’s known for holding in moisture without stripping your hair of its natural oils.”

not my problem A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Though apple cider vinegar is typically associated with salad dressings and marinades, it also has properties to softly clean your hair and scalp, as well as add a subtle sheen. And if you thought Kourtney’s pantry shampoo substitute was genius, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also revealed her tip to keeping her locks healthy even as she’s sleeping. “The only other secret I have for healthy hair is I always sleep on a pillowcase made of 100-percent silk,” Kourtney wrote. “The natural amino acids in the silk are really good for both your skin and hair.”

A hair-care routine we can do in our sleep? A beauty product already found in our kitchen? Kourtney is really speaking to our lazy hearts.