The 9 Best Korean Skincare Products to Buy at Target Right Now

by
Photo: ImaxTree

If you haven’t already swapped out half your vanity with Korean skincare products, you should have a long, hard think. And even though Korean beauty might not be the newest buzz-phrase on the block anymore, the country’s truly innovative skin-care exports have earned their cult-status—and their stateside acclaim.

We mean, sure, your regular ol’ foaming cleanser that you’ve used for the past decade probably suffices, and sure, the tinted moisturizer you’ve been satisfied with probably gets the job done, but why stop short of looking absolutely glowing? Go beyond your tired skincare routine with hydrating sheet masks tailored for different skin concerns, an essence focused on replenishing the moisture barrier, or snail extract-laced repair cream—yep, we said snails—with anti-aging ingredients like copper tripeptide and snail secretion filtrate. (That’s basically magical snail slime.)

But until recently, it was difficult to get your hands on these products, mostly because, you know, they live almost 7,000 miles away. But to our benefit, K-Beauty brands began partnering with our favorite drugstores to provide easy access to their products—and now, all of your soon-to-be favorites have found a home at Target.

Because there’s a heck of a lot of products to sort through, we culled nine of the best Korean skincare products that you can find at Target right now. Go ahead: start giving your skin the treatment it deserves.

Best Korean Products from Target-Caolion Pore Glowing Moisture Stick
Caolion Pore Glowing Moisture Stick

Caolion Pore Glowing Moisture Stick, $16; at Target

Photo: Caolion
Best Korean Products from Target-Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time-Anti-Wrinkle Mask
Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time-Anti-Wrinkle Mask

Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time-Anti-Wrinkle Mask, $3.50; at Target

Photo: Mizon
Best Korean Products from Target-Caolion Premium Blackhead O2 Bubble Pore Pack
Caolion Premium Blackhead O2 Bubble Pore Pack

Caolion Premium Blackhead O2 Bubble Pore Pack, $26; at Target

Photo: Caolion
Best Korean Products from Target-Missha M Signature Real Complete BB Cream SPF 25
Missha M Signature Real Complete BB Cream SPF 25

Missha M Signature Real Complete BB Cream SPF 25, $29; at Target

Photo: Missha
Best Korean Products from Target-Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule
Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule, $49; at Target

Photo: Missha
Best Korean Products from Target-Mizon All in One Snail Repair Cream
Mizon All in One Snail Repair Cream

Mizon All in One Snail Repair Cream, $38; at Target 

Photo: Mizon
Best Korean Products from Target-Missha M Perfect BB Deep Cleansing Oil
Missha M Perfect BB Deep Cleansing Oil

Missha M Perfect BB Deep Cleansing Oil, $16.99; at Target

Photo: Missha
Best Korean Products from Target-Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence
Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence, $49; at Target

 

Photo: Missha
Best Korean Products from Target-Soo Ae Collagen Essence Brightening Mask
Soo Ae Collagen Essence Brightening Mask

Soo Ae Collagen Essence Brightening Mask, $15; at Target

Photo: Soo Ae
Photo: ImaxTree

