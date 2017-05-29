StyleCaster
6 Weirdly Awesome Korean Sheet Masks You Need to Instagram Right Now

6 Weirdly Awesome Korean Sheet Masks You Need to Instagram Right Now

6 Weirdly Awesome Korean Sheet Masks You Need to Instagram Right Now
Photo: STYLECASTER

We’ll admit it: We live in such a picture-obsessed era that it’s practically blasphemous if you don’t Instagram/Snapchat/InstaStory every second of your day. And it’s equally true that the newest set of Korean beauty products encourages that obsession: Think food-inspired beauty products, skin-loving makeup removers, crazy unique anti-aging serums, and most recently, character sheet masks, which are basically selfie-worthy Instagram treasures for your medicine cabinet.

But just like your other serum-packed sheet masks that, thanks to the K-beauty world, are seriously affordable (read: under $5) and effective, the newest iteration peels off to form the most weirdly awesome, cartoon-looking character masks—and we can’t get enough of them. So if you’re looking to hydrate, brighten, and hardcore improve the texture of your skin, all while getting a really solid Instagram selfie, then it’s time you ditch your normal masks and get your hands on these pug, dragon, and sea otter masks. Because if you didn’t sea otter mask and take a photo of it, did it really happen?

Ahead, six of our favorite Korean sheet masks that you’ll never, ever want to take off your face.

Otter Mask
Otter Mask

SNP Otter Aqua Sheet Mask, $5; at Ulta

Photo: SNP
Otter Mask
Otter Mask
Photo: instagram / @elenagerass
Pug Mask
Pug Mask

Holika Holika Baby Pet Magic Pugs, $3.99; at Rue21

Photo: Holika Holika
Pug Mask
Pug Mask
Photo: instagram / @boogiethepug
Dragon Mask
Dragon Mask

SNP Animal Dragon Soothing Mask, $5; at Ulta

Photo: SNP
Dragon Mask
Dragon Mask
Photo: instagram / @shaynole
Crying Laughing Emoji Mask
Crying Laughing Emoji Mask

Masqueology Emoji Mask, $3; at Forever 21

Photo: Masqueology
Crying Laughing Emoji Mask
Crying Laughing Emoji Mask
Photo: instagram / @life_with_peach
Panda Mask
Panda Mask

Oh K Panda Mask, $8; at ASOS

Photo: Oh K
Panda Mask
Panda Mask
Photo: instagram / @let_me_be_your_unicorn
Cat Mask
Cat Mask

SNP Cat Wrinkle Face Art Mask, $5; at Ulta

Photo: SNP
Cat Mask
Cat Mask
Photo: instagram / @snp_korea

