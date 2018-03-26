We Finally Know What the KKW Beauty x Mario Collab Looks Like

Mark your calendars: April 5 is when Kardashian konsumers can finally get their hands on the highly anticipated collab, created by Kim K. and her trusty makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The two have been working together for over 10 years and this collection serves as not only an extension of the Kardashian beauty empire, but a celebration of their friendship and working relationship.

In a series of Instagram posts this weekend, the makeup artist recalled an agent telling him that working with a reality star would mean disaster for his career, since she didn’t have a “legit” job in the entertainment industry, such as singer or actress.

Obviously, the past decade has taught us that you don’t need a script or stage to make make in Tinseltown, as evidenced by the Kardashian’s influence on pretty much anything they touch; from television to fashion and of course, beauty.

“Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her,” he wrote, before revealing all of the Vogue covers he worked with her on.

“When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was “good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her.” Swipe left to see how that turned out.”

And while the two will obviously continue to have a makeup artist-client partnership, this is the first time Dedivanovic is toting a product with his name on it. And there’s a lot to look forward to; an eyeshadow palette and lip products to be exact.

In a campaign video teaser and photos also shared on his Instagram page, we can see the products in action on Kim K. herself, who has bid her bubblegum pink hair adieu. This all follows the recent release of KKW Concealer Kits, which are earning mixed reviews according to YouTube. We have a feeling this collab will fare a little better.