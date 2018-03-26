We Finally Know What the KKW Beauty x Mario Collab Looks Like

Mark your calendars: April 5 is when Kardashian konsumers can finally get their hands on the highly anticipated collab, created by Kim K. and her trusty makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The two have been working together for over 10 years and this collection serves as not only an extension of the Kardashian beauty empire, but a celebration of their friendship and working relationship.
10 years ago I met my muse on set and I’ll never forget how inspired I was by her beauty. 10 years later and I’m equally inspired every time she sits in my chair. ♥️🙏🏻 #KKWxMARIO collab launches on April 5, 2018. Exactly ten years to the day we met. I’m so anxious to show you all the collab. Reveal coming very very soon 👀 Stay tuned.... @kkwbeauty #MakeupByMario @kimkardashian Photo- @gregswalesart
In a series of Instagram posts this weekend, the makeup artist recalled an agent telling him that working with a reality star would mean disaster for his career, since she didn’t have a “legit” job in the entertainment industry, such as singer or actress.
Obviously, the past decade has taught us that you don’t need a script or stage to make make in Tinseltown, as evidenced by the Kardashian’s influence on pretty much anything they touch; from television to fashion and of course, beauty.
This is my calendar from 2008 that I still have. 10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met @kimkardashian on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting. I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often. The idea of a reality star at the time was new. After all my years paying dues and assisting some of the big fashion and celeb makeup greats, I was being groomed to begin working with A list stars- actresses & recording artists. I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing. Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her. When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was “good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her.” Swipe left to see how that turned out. Never let anyone dictate the trajectory of your life and career. The past decade with Kim has been incredible. We’ve grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way. Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist. I am so excited to finally announce that on April 5, 2018 - exactly 10 years to the day we met, our #KKWxMARIO collaboration with @kkwbeauty will launch! Turn on notifications for the very first reveal tomorrow! #KKWxMARIO
“Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her,” he wrote, before revealing all of the Vogue covers he worked with her on.
“When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was “good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her.” Swipe left to see how that turned out.”
And while the two will obviously continue to have a makeup artist-client partnership, this is the first time Dedivanovic is toting a product with his name on it. And there’s a lot to look forward to; an eyeshadow palette and lip products to be exact.
In a campaign video teaser and photos also shared on his Instagram page, we can see the products in action on Kim K. herself, who has bid her bubblegum pink hair adieu. This all follows the recent release of KKW Concealer Kits, which are earning mixed reviews according to YouTube. We have a feeling this collab will fare a little better.