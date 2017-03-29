Kim Kardashian Just Got the Same Haircut You Had in the ‘90s

If you’ve been following Kim Kardashian’s hair journey even slightly over the last few months, you already know that the reality star has had butt-length hair for the better part of 2017, following the entire slew of celebs who have been following the long-hair trend as of late (lookin’ at you, Nicki Minaj, Vanessa Hudgens, and, uh, everyone else). But, just when we thought we could put Kim in a little hair box for a bit, we were wrong, because yesterday, the reality TV star chopped off her hair into a ‘90s haircut straight out of your yearbook.

We mean that in a really good way, though. Because Kim’s new cut, which she debuted last night in Beverly Hills while walking from, uh, some building (we’d make terrible paparazzo) is blunt, chest-length, and perfectly center-parted. Basically, it’s exact hairstyle you had in elementary school, before you realized that pretty much all people look better with some face-framing layers.

Of course, we’re going to take a wild guess and say that this was Kim’s natural hair underneath all of the many, many extensions that gave her butt-length waves, but clearly, the extensions are gone, her hair is back to a manageable length, and her scalp is probably crying with relief right now. Either way, though, take this hair change as a final sign that the ‘90s are most definitely back. We’ll let you know when it’s time to break out your butterfly clips.