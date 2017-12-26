Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Icy Blue, and We Can’t Stop Staring

Kim Kardashian‘s hair has gone on quite the journey this year. First, in September, the 37-year-old reality star spent more than 13 hours in the salon dying her hair from dark-brown to platinum-silver. Then, in December, she chopped hair hair into a chic shoulder-length lob. Now, to finish out the year, she’s gone icy blue.

On Saturday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stepped out in Los Angeles, where she debuted her cool new icy blue hair, which she wore in a pin-straight bob that fell right above her shoulders. The mom of two paired her freshly dyed hair color with an all-blue ensemble (naturally), which included pastel-blue sweats, icy-blue boots, a light-blue bandeau, and a blue wool-lined coat.

To make her hair color look a little more natural (or as natural as icy-blue hair can get), the middle Kardashian sister kept her dark-black roots up top. Like her other hair changes, Kim’s hair was the work of her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton (who has also worked with stars like Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande.)

In several Instagrams sharing his work, Appleton praised Kim’s hair as “fire” and “flawless.” “❄️ Guys lets talk about how fire @kimkardashian looks!” he captioned one shot.

Flawless 💙 #kimkardashian A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Needless to say, Kim’s icy-blue hair is the coolest winter color. Can’t wait to see what 2018 brings for our favorite Kardashian chameleon’s hair.