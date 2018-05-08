Kim Kardashian Paired Her Met Gala Contacts With $20 Mink Lashes

Kim Kardashian-West’s light brown contacts were undoubtedly a beauty highlight during last night’s Met Gala, but her elongated, wispy eyelashes quite literally swept us away. Although Kimmie doesn’t usually wear falsies, there’s no way anyone could convince us those lashes were natural— did you see the length and fullness?!
🔥@kimkardashian #MetGala breakdown below- For skincare, I used @RodialBeauty : - Dragon Blood Cleansing Water - Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Pads - Vit C Energising Mask - Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel #WorkingwithRodial For makeup, I used @KKWBeauty : - Albanian eye shadow from the KKW x MARIO palette - KKW x Argenis eyeshadow stick in Dramatico - Conceal Bake and Brighten Kit in Shade 7 - Baking Powder in shade Bake 2 - Brightening Powder in shade Brightening 2 - Creme Contour Sticks in Medium I and II - Powder Contour and Highlight Palette in Medium - Creme Lipstick in Classic K #MakeupByMario. @chrisappleton1 @versace
As expected, the star’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, posted a full list of products he used on Kardashian-West, but once people noticed the lashes were missing, they immediately started asking where they could get the falsies ASAP. And after many, many prompts, Dedivanovic finally shared that they’re Lilly Lashes in the style “Goddess.”
Things get better, though; not only did Dedivanovic reveal the brand, but it turns out they’re only $19.99. Heavenly, indeed. As for the rest of the look, it’s no surprise Dedivanovic stuck with KKW Beauty for foundation, concealer, and especially eyeshadow, using hues from their KKW x MARIO palette. Even if some thought Kardashian-West lagged in dressing the theme, there’s no denying she slayed the beauty game.
As for those falsies, they’re about to be our work, GNO, grocery-store-run lashes and no one can stop us.