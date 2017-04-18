WHAT. Kylie Jenner Announces Makeup Collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Uh, big news, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian fans: Kylie Cosmetics just announced that the sisters will be launching a new beauty collaboration. Yes, the two contour queens will come together to form what could be, quite possibly, an internet-breaking collection, and we’re definitely here for it.

So far, info is scarce as to what the collaboration will entail (bronzers and highlighters? Foundations? TELL US!), but we know it’s happening, thanks to a tweet that Kylie Cosmetics posted less than an hour ago, saying “COMING SOON! Stay tuned KKW X KYLIE COSMETICS,” along with a 35-second video clip showing Kylie and Kim with super-sleek hair, getting their makeup done and their hair smoothed. Yup, that’s all we’re going off of, here. But it’s still enough to get us excited.

Considering how awesome Kylie’s Koko Kollection collaboration was with sister Khloe, which gave the world a zillion new lip shades to obsesses over, we can only assume this collaboration will truly melt the brains of Kyle fans everywhere. Keep checking StyleCaster for updates on when this collab launches, and get ready to have your dolla dolla bills float away into the ether.