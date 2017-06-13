NOT A DRILL: Kim Kardashian is Launching Her Own KKW Beauty Line

Say goodbye to the Internet, because Kim Kardashian is about to destroy it once again. The reality star just announced on Instagram that she’s launching her own beauty line called KKWBeauty, and it’s dropping in exactly one week. Mark. Your. Freaking. Calendars. June 21, 2017 can’t come soon enough.

This isn’t Kim’s first venture into beauty: she collaborated with sister Kylie Jenner on a Kim x Kylie Cosmetics collection back in April, and it looks like Kim is back for more—lots more. Though we have literally zero information on what will be in Kim’s line, we can probably guess some contour powders, highlighters, and at least a few lip products…right? Or maybe some hair products to get her insanely sleek, shiny bob without the professional team of hairstylists? Eh? Ehhh?

So far, the only thing Kim has posted about the line is three videos to the new KKW Instagram account, each looping the same “06.21.17” date over and over again, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what the line will include. But keep checking back here for updates as we get closer to the date, and be prepared for massive waitlists.