Kim Kardashian’s Hair Evolution Is Pretty Hilarious

Over the years, it’s become clear that Kim Kardashian has two go-to hair looks: long, loose, romantic waves, and slicked-back tresses. But back in the day, when she first started posing on red carpets, Ms. Kardashian hadn’t quite dialed-in her best ‘dos. And as time has gone on, she’s shown that she’s more than just a two-trick pony—by showing off elegant ponytails on the red carpet, among other high-caliber styles.

Plus, don’t forget Kim’s forays into the blonde realm. Though that time she showed up for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris with white-blonde hair is hard to block out, we also found a couple other times the reality star made waves with lightened locks. Ahead, find 29 photos of Kim’s hair from all the way back when to now—and if you find yourself trying to copy one of her looks later on, don’t blame us.